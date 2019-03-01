7 for your West Seattle Friday

(WSB photo: Doc Maynard and Spirit of Kingston on West Seattle Water Taxi run earlier this week)

Highlights on this first day of March:

BASKETBALL: 10:30 am at the Tacoma Dome, the West Seattle High School girls continue play at the state 3A basketball tournament, vs. Roosevelt – winner advances to Saturday’s 4th-place game. (2727 East D St.)

BINGO! 11 am-2:30 pm, it’s Friday Bingo at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Info’s in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

FREE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Principia College musicians on tour, performing at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), 2:30 pm, all welcome. (2615 SW Barton)

WSHS BIG BAND DINNER DANCE: As previewed here earlier this week, tonight’s the night to enjoy, and support, great music! 5:45-9 pm at West Seattle High School – ticket info here. (3000 California SW)

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s centennial celebration continues at the monthly pop-up bar starting at 6 pm – get the newest details on the HPIC website. (1116 SW Holden)

DESTINATION DELRIDGE – GOLDEN ROUTES: Benefit for Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, 6 pm at Metropolist in SODO – more info here. (2931 1st Ave. S.)

ACOUSTIC ALT-FOLK: That’s what Darren Senn will perform at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) tonight, 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … via our complete calendar!