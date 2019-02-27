Start the weekend – and the new month! – in style @ West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance

Friday is just two days away and West Seattle High School music students and supporters want to renew their invitation to the 7th annual Big Band Dinner Dance – happening at the school Friday night:

This is a fun evening of music, dancing, raffles, dinner, and appetizers. Music is provided by the WSHS Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2, the WSHS Orchestra, and the West Seattle Big Band. All food is prepared by the WSHS Culinary Arts Program. All proceeds benefit the music program and help us to provide travel scholarships, music coaching, and support the growth of our growing music program. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

You can buy your ticket right now by going here. WSHS is at 3000 California SW.