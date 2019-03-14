West Seattle Art Walk, Avalon open house, and much more for your Thursday!

Topping the highlight list for today/tonight – the final West Seattle Art Walk of winter:

5 “until late,” the map/list shows where you’ll find art and/or food and drink specials, in The Junction and beyond. And this preview on the official Art Walk site features some of the artists and venues, to help you plan where to go and what to see! The weather’s perfect for a night out. (P.S. WSB is a community co-sponsor of the Art Walk.)

Also of note for the hours ahead:

PI DAY: Bird on a Wire Espresso is celebrating pies today in honor of 3.14, open until 8 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (35th/Henderson)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED TODAY: Furnace work is keeping the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Alki HQ shuttered for the day, but SWSHS tells us they expect it to reopen regular hours (noon-4 pm) tomorrow.

AVALON REPAVING/RECHANNELIZATION OPEN HOUSE: Before West Seattle’s next major SDOT project starts construction next month, see the final plan and ask questions during a 5:30-7 pm open house at American Legion Post 160. (3618 SW Alaska)

LGBTQ COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Second Thursday Out! at the Senior Center of West Seattle is centered this month on this conversation series – talking tonight about sex and again. Social hour at 6 pm, (free) dinner at 6:30 to start the evening. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘THE HISTORIC HUNDRED’: Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard bring their illustrated-history talk – from their new “Seattle Now and Then” book, edited by West Seattleite Clay Eals – to Words, Writers, West Seattle.

6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

AVIATION PROGRAMS OPEN HOUSE: 6-7 pm, visit South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) to find out about the programs in its Aeronautical Technology department. (6000 16th SW)

C & P OPEN MIC: All genres welcome at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘JOHN’: Opening night for the new play at ArtsWest in The Junction, 7:30 pm curtain. Get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

PLAY THAT FUNKY MUSIC: Cecil Moses & The SGs at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THAT’S JUST THE START! See the full list on our complete calendar.