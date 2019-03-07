West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

34℉

WEATHER/TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Snowy Thursday morning

March 7, 2019 6:16 am
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:16 AM: Good morning! Some snow on the ground where we are. How about you?

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: The Weather Service has one in effect until noon.
SCHOOLS: Our Lady of Guadalupe 1 hour late

6:37 AM: No snow-related trouble or changes to report. Just the advice to take extra time when you head out! … If you’re wondering about schools, no word on that front so far either. Highline Public Schools south of us has made a point to say it’s planning to open on time.

6:47 AM: Some scattered Metro changes are starting to come in – for example, Route 128, which serves West Seattle too, is on snow routing “in the Tukwila, Park Lake, and White Center areas due to road conditions.”

6:57 AM: First school delay in – Our Lady of Guadalupe will start an hour late, 9:15 am dropoff. … Snow in multiple areas of West Seattle, though NOT everywhere in the city. Photo from Michele in Highland Park:

Share This

16 Replies to "WEATHER/TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Snowy Thursday morning"

  • Admiral Peep March 7, 2019 (6:17 am)
    Reply

    Snow sticking to road in Admiral area. 

  • Bfabulous March 7, 2019 (6:20 am)
    Reply

    There is snow on the ground and roads up here on top of Gatewood (California and Holden). Drive smart and safe out there. 

  • Tracey March 7, 2019 (6:22 am)
    Reply

    30th and Holden in High Point has snow sticking on roadways.

  • Yma March 7, 2019 (6:24 am)
    Reply

    Definitely have snow here & still snowing –  near High Point.

  • Jessica March 7, 2019 (6:25 am)
    Reply

    Any school delays? There is definitely snow on the street here at Gatewood Hill.

  • Mike March 7, 2019 (6:26 am)
    Reply

    So, will SPS make a call to delay school or are they still sleeping?

  • Stuart March 7, 2019 (6:27 am)
    Reply

    Sticking on roads at California and Hudson just south of junction 

  • Bunnyfer March 7, 2019 (6:32 am)
    Reply

    Looks like this caught SDOT off guard. It’s sticking to 35th as well – looks like an inch or so. Are busses chained? Schools on schedule?

    • WSB March 7, 2019 (6:41 am)
      Reply

      No changes reported so far. We’re monitoring all weather/traffic/schools info sources closely and will update with any changes.

  • Jen March 7, 2019 (6:33 am)
    Reply

    Snowing and snow in the ground near Riverview Park. My household is feeling perplexed as to why there is no school delay…is this just a West Seattle snow storm?

  • SD March 7, 2019 (6:35 am)
    Reply

    Snow sticking on road 39th and 107th in Arbor Heights

  • Teresa March 7, 2019 (6:36 am)
    Reply

    Snow sticking on roads in Puget Ridge, northwest of South Seattle College ☃️

  • Dr March 7, 2019 (6:45 am)
    Reply

     Cars driving normally on delridge (although there is snow on the road) side streets are covered with snow. 

  • AH Snowy Folks March 7, 2019 (6:50 am)
    Reply

    Wow, we already have a inch sticking to our hilly road – 98th in north Arbor Heights.  School today???  Delays???

    • WSB March 7, 2019 (6:54 am)
      Reply

      Nothing announced so far by anyone aside from Highline (south of us) saying it’s NOT delaying.

      • WSB March 7, 2019 (7:01 am)
        Reply

        And that said, our FIRST school-delay announcement, added above – OLG one hour late.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.