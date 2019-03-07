WEATHER/TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Snowy Thursday morning

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:16 AM: Good morning! Some snow on the ground where we are. How about you?

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: The Weather Service has one in effect until noon.

SCHOOLS: Our Lady of Guadalupe 1 hour late

6:37 AM: No snow-related trouble or changes to report. Just the advice to take extra time when you head out! … If you’re wondering about schools, no word on that front so far either. Highline Public Schools south of us has made a point to say it’s planning to open on time.

6:47 AM: Some scattered Metro changes are starting to come in – for example, Route 128, which serves West Seattle too, is on snow routing “in the Tukwila, Park Lake, and White Center areas due to road conditions.”

6:57 AM: First school delay in – Our Lady of Guadalupe will start an hour late, 9:15 am dropoff. … Snow in multiple areas of West Seattle, though NOT everywhere in the city. Photo from Michele in Highland Park: