Ways to spend your pre-time-change West Seattle Saturday

(Sanderling, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Saturday!

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your weekend on the run with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Meet at the shop at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

GIANT GARAGE SALE, DAY 2: 9 am-3 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church, the first mega-sale of the season, final day! (3601 California SW)

WHITE CENTER REPAIR EVENT – AND DONATION DRIVE: 9:30 am-12:30 pm:

Free! Bring in your small household items and clothing, and our experienced “fixers” will try to repair and mend them. Join us at the White Center Community Center gym (aka “the Log Cabin”) in Steve Cox Memorial Park … And we have a couple special features this time! Separate from our repairs, the White Center-based non-profit WestSide Baby will be collecting donated new and used children’s items to distribute free of charge to local families in need. WestSide Baby, in partnership with the community, provides essential items to children in need by collecting and distributing diapers, clothing, and equipment. Here’s their list of most-needed items and other acceptable items to donate.

(1321 SW 102nd)

‘LETTING IT GO, LETTING IT GROW’: 9:30 am-2:30 pm workshop about prioritizing, decluttering, and more, as explained in our calendar listing. $10 suggested donation. At Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center. (35th/Myrtle)

PUPPETS PLEASE: 10 am and 11 am marionette shows, with proceeds supporting Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool. Full details in our calendar listing. At Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE SPRING NATIVE ART MARKET: Love the holiday market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse? For the first time, they’re hosting a spring version. 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BASEBALL: 10 am at Southwest Athletic Complex, it’s the first regular-season game for Chief Sealth International High School, hosting Mt. Rainier HS. (2801 SW Thistle)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, WEEK 2: Find your nearest cookie sellers – they’ll be out morning through night, midway through the 2-week cookie-booth time period.

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, bring the littlest member(s) of the family! (3411 SW Raymond)

5917 CALIFORNIA ‘EARLY OUTREACH’ DROP-IN: 2-3 pm at High Point Library, stop by to talk with the project team for the townhouses planned at this site. (3411 SW Raymond)

MUSIC FUNDRAISER: Bands at The Skylark raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, doors at 8, music at 9. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JAM BANDS: Swindler and Far Out West. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

And a reminder …

(Friday night sunset photo by Ted Ellis)

‘SPRING FORWARD’ ONE HOUR TONIGHT: Very late tonight – 2 mm Sunday – we jump an hour ahead and launch this year’s Daylight Saving Time.