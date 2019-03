(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:25 AM: Good morning! No snow, or incidents/alerts, so far THIS morning.

TIME CHANGE: Reminder that we “spring forward” at 2 am Sunday.

FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is still on a two-boat schedule.

8:55 AM: Some snow. Not sticking.