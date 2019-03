4:41 PM: Two road-blocking incidents reported in West Seattle right now: A vehicle fire at 40th/Morgan and a bus problem at Delridge/Henderson. On our way to check out both.

4:59 PM: The vehicle fire involved this Waste Management truck:



No injuries. SFD is wrapping up. Road is just now reopening and Route 128 buses are getting through again too.

5:21 PM: Delridge/Henderson cleared before we arrived.