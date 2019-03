11:30 AM: Seattle Fire is responding to a reported gas leak in the 7500 block of 16th SW [map], and they’re requesting police help to block traffic on 16th one block on each side until the situation’s resolved. Avoid the area.

12:17 PM: Just went through to check. SFD is gone: Puget Sound Energy is on scene; street is open but note there’s some major SDOT work on the northbound side, just north of SFD Station 11.