Scouting for Food: 2 more announcements

Last weekend, we published Cub Scout Pack 284‘s announcement that Scouts would be distributing doorhangers last weekend and picking up food this Saturday as part of the annual Scouting for Food door-to-door drive. Other troops and packs are participating too, and we’ve since received two more announcements.

That’s a 2018 photo from Pack 799, which will be distributing notices in this area of Arbor Heights and then collecting food on March 23rd. They’re grateful for, and again hoping or, “amazing support … from our neighbors, resulting in a lot of fun for Scouts while performing an important community service.”

And from Troop 282:

BSA Scouts Troop 282 is participating in Scouting for Food for the next two weekends as well. Our target area is from Genesee to Charlestown, 44th Ave SW to 55th Ave SW. We’ll be canvassing with door hangers Saturday morning on the 16th and collecting food for the West Seattle Food Bank early on the morning of the 23rd. Just leave the food on your doorstep and we’ll pick it up before 9. 11,000 people in our community rely on the food bank and the food bank’s stocks typically get low at this time of the year. Thanks, everybody!

Anybody else? Let us know – thank you!