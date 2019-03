8:15 PM: SFD and SPD are on their way to a reported “rollover collision” involving one person in one vehicle in the 9800 block of 35th SW [map]. Updates to come.

8:27 PM: Added photo – it’s a car that went sideways after its driver hit a parked car, according to what we’ve been told at the scene. The driver will be taken to the hospital by AMR ambulance. 35th is currently blocked both ways.