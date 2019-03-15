Music and more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Red-necked Grebe, photographed at Seacrest by David Hutchinson)

Highlights in the hours ahead on your final Friday of winter:

CROSSTOWN BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS at Southwest Athletic Complex at 4 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

THE WALLOWS: Q&A, signing, and “advance album playback” event at Easy Street Records, 6 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (California/Alaska)

MICHAEL PRYSOCK: Singer/songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

‘JOHN’: Second night for the new play at ArtsWest in The Junction, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for ticket availability. (4711 California SW)

THREE BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Snowday, Sunset Club, and Leisure McCorkle play The Skylark at 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE SLAGS: Local faves play Poggie Tavern at 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

THREE BANDS AT THE TAVERN: The Laughing Group, Tukwila Sunrise, and Robert Deeble play the Parliament Tavern at 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOTS MORE HAPPENING … go browse our complete calendar!