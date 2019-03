(WSB photos)

3:24 PM: Police are investigating a shooting in the 9400 block of 16th SW [map]. They say 1 man is hurt. No one in custody yet. Updates to come.

3:39 PM: We’ve talked briefly with police at the scene. They believe this was a drive-by shooting. No clear vehicle description yet. So far they don’t believe it was random. The victim is being transported to Harborview Medical Center via SFD Medic 32.