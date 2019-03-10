HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! 25 years for West Seattle Running Club

The photos and announcement are from Dave Howard, founder of the West Seattle Running Club, celebrating its 25th anniversary this coming week:

It was early March 1994. A few Alki beach trail runners, then strangers to each other, had an idea that running together would help motivate them to get out on those cold winter evenings.

It began with twelve of us and over the next few months grew to near thirty. And we continued to grow. It was time to make it official. We became the West Seattle Running Club. We met regularly three times per week and began to participate in races around the area as a club.

Soon we were having occasional potlucks and barbecues at members’ homes and getting together for other activities like cycling and ski trips. I, for one, consider the club an extended family.

Over the past quarter-century, nearly 300 runners have hit the trail with us, either as regular members, vacationers wanting to get in a run, or folks in town on business.

Our club is a social and casual running club for all levels. We have race winners, walk/runners, and everything inbetween. We provide support and encouragement to each other in achieving our running goals and having fun along the way.

And we are always excited to meet new runners. If you are interested, please visit our website at westseattlerunningclub.org. Come help us run through the next 25 years.