DEVELOPMENT: 5917 California ‘early outreach’ reminder, plus 3 more project notes

4 development notes:

5917 CALIFORNIA SW ‘EARLY OUTREACH’ TOMORROW: First, a reminder that the 5917 California SW project – 9 townhouses and 4 offstreet-parking spaces to replace the demolished Charmannn Apartments – has a drop-in community meeting tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the Early Design Outreach process. Just visit the community room at the High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) between 2 and 3 pm.

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

5600 25TH SW: An application has been filed to replace the 84-year-old house on this Lowrise-1-zoned corner lot at 25th and Findlay with six townhouses and six offstreet-parking spaces. A comment period is now open through March 20th; this notice explains how.

7141 FAUNTLEROY SW: The five townhouses and five offstreet-parking spaces proposed for this lot adjacent to, and as part of, The Kenney (WSB sponsor) have received key city approvals. That opens an appeal period; this notice explains how.

2749 CALIFORNIA SW PROJECT UPDATE: A reader asked how much longer West Seattle’s only current tower crane would be up – the one at the Luna Apartments and PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) project site, 2749 California SW. A spokesperson for Madison Development Group tells us it’s expected to be taken down in May; the project is on track for completion in November.