COUNTDOWN! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day now 2 months away

One of the first big events of spring is now exactly two months away: The 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, presented by WSB, is on Saturday, May 11th. You could consider one big person-to-person recycling day; many participants tell us it also becomes one big “meet your neighbors” day – sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula. We’ll open registration in early April as always – we keep it open for 3+ weeks so word circulates, and then it closes in time for us to complete the map and listings so they’re available online one full week in advance of the big day. New here? You can see our as-it-happened coverage from last year’s WSCGSD – here and here.