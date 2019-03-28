COUNTDOWN: 1 month until 2019’s spring Recycle Roundup!

(WSB photo from April 2018 Recycle Roundup)
A question about the date for the next Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church reminds us that it’s time to remind you – exactly one month away! 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 28th, you will be welcome to drive/ride/walk up with your recyclables for free dropoff with the church’s Recycle Roundup partner, 1 Green Planet. Just be sure it’s on the newest list of what they’re accepting – see that list here. It all happens in the parking lot outside the church, 9140 California SW.
