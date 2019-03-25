CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle teen wins debate championship, heading to nationals

Another amazing achievement by a West Seattleite! National competition is next for Stephanie Glascock, whose proud family shares the photo and announcement:

Stephanie Glascock, a West Seattle resident who is a senior at Raisbeck Aviation High School, became the First Place Champion in Congressional Debate at this weekend’s Washington State Championship Tournament sponsored by the Washington State Forensics Association (WFSA) and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). (RAHS placed second in school sweepstakes for Congressional Debate.)

Having competed since her freshman year, Stephanie has garnered several local, state, and national debate awards and distinctions including quarter- and semi-finalist spots at the annual Harvard National High School Invitational Forensics Tournament, held in Cambridge, Mass., which is the largest and most prestigious high-school debate tournament in the country. She has competed twice in the National Speech and Debate Association’s National Championship Tournament held in June, qualifying again this year.

Congratulations, Stephanie!