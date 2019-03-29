CONGRATULATIONS! 2019 Westside Awards announced by West Seattle Chamber of Commerce

Announced tonight by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce: The winners of the 2019 Westside Awards! The Chamber says the community nominated more than 50 businesses and individuals for the four annual awards this year, and a panel of judges chose these winners:

(WSCC photo: Chamber board member Kandie Jennings-Malloy with Manager Kory)

Westside Business of the Year (minimum of 3 years in business in West Seattle)

Alki Lumber

(WSCC photo: Anthony Rice, Nicholas Rich, past Chamber chair [& Verity employee] Pete Spalding, Jamie Gonzalez)

Westside Emerging Business (less than 3 years in business in West Seattle)

Verity Credit Union

(WSCC photo: Sandy Adams, Patrick Pape, Laura Lee, and Chamber board member Dawn Leverett)

Westside Not-For-Profit of the Year

ArtsWest

(WSB photo, July 2018)

Westsider of the Year

Adah Cruzen

In the award announcement, Chamber CEO Julia Jordan is quoted as saying, “The Westside Awards recognize companies and individuals that reflect our West Seattle geographical, professional, and individual differences. But together we are the collective engine fueling our local economy, keeping our city strong and helping to create a culture that is uniquely West Seattle.” Your chance to applaud the honorees is at the Westside Awards breakfast, Tuesday, April 30th, 7:30 am at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor); tickets and sponsorships are still available via the Chamber website.