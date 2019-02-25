FOLLOWUP: Sweeney family’s Triangle ‘potential redevelopment’ process begins

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

Four weeks ago, the Sweeney family announced they would soon be meeting with the city to start the process of exploring redevelopment of their West Seattle Triangle property – particularly the Alki Lumber site. Now, early-stage documents generated by that process have appeared in the city’s online files. The overview notation is: “Potential redevelopment of 4440 Fauntleroy Way SW and 4406 36th Ave SW”; One associated document offers the general assessment, “A large W. Seattle Triangle redevelopment proposal. Total development does not appear to be formulated yet.” But another document in the file gives some hints at possibilities. Here’s an excerpt:

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Over four generations, the Sweeney family has assembled over 3.5 acres of real estate in what, today, is known as the West Seattle Triangle (WST), an area bounded by Fauntleroy Way SW, SW Alaska Street and 35th Avenue SW. The properties are distributed over six blocks and range in size from approximately 1.5-acres to 1.0-acres, including: • 4440 Fauntleroy Way SW (Alki Lumber)

• 4406 36th Ave SW (Alki Lumber)

• 4500 36th Ave SW

• 3512 SW Alaska Street

• 4609-4623 36th Avenue SW

• 4517 37th Avenue SW Since 1938, the two northernmost half-block properties fronting Fauntleroy Way, SW Avalon Way, and 36th Avenue SW have been home to the Alki Lumber & Hardware Co., one of Seattle’s few remaining independent lumberyards. With the exception of the 0.4-acre Dearborn Lumber warehouse site, located on 37th Avenue SW, the remaining three properties are organized along both sides of 36th Avenue SW, creating a North-South spine of potential development running through the center of the Triangle neighborhood. The Owners would like to confirm planning considerations and potential permit paths for the phased, coordinated redevelopment of the two Alki Lumber sites – extending their commitment to the neighborhood for generations to come. In total, these two Project sites are anticipated to include underground parking; approximately 30,000 sf of ground floor retail, market/hardware, and commercial office functions; and approximately 270,000 sf of multifamily residential use.

Again, no specific proposal is on file yet. In their January announcement, the family said, “Our goal is to establish a vision and a master plan for the future of our properties to benefit the West Seattle Triangle community, which serves as the gateway to the peninsula. This will be a long-term, multi-year, phased approach.”