BYE-A-DUCT: Another milestone for Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition

March 11, 2019 5:51 pm
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | Transportation

That ramp you used to take from central downtown onto SB Highway 99? Gone. The new time-lapse video above, from WSDOT, shows the demolition of the Columbia Street ramp. WSDOT made it public while announcing another demolition milestone: Its demolition contractor Kiewit is starting work on the double-decker Viaduct itself, as detailed here. This comes exactly two months after the Viaduct’s closure, and five weeks after the Highway 99 tunnel’s opening.

(Photo from last week, by Jim Spraker)

