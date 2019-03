We received a couple questions about the new signage at what had been Pailin Thai Cuisine in Admiral (2223 California SW) and is now Spring House Thai Kitchen and Pho. The former owners retired and sold the business, we were told when we reached the restaurant by phone, and the new owners took over just this past Monday. Same menu and hours – 3:30-10 pm Mondays and Tuesdays, 11:30 am-10 pm Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-10 pm Saturdays and Sundays.