UPDATE: About the police search near 35th SW and Raymond

March 4, 2019 10:53 pm
10:53 PM: Police including a K9 team are searching in the area of 35th and Raymond. The call started as a reported hit-run crash, with the driver and at least one passenger leaving the scene on foot; then police reported via radio to dispatch that a passenger left behind told them the incident included an “attempted drive-by shooting.” So now police are also looking for those possible suspects in what was described only as a white Buick.

11:01 PM: Via radio – the search is focused on that white Buick, as officers believe the people who left the scene were trying to escape danger. The white Buick is also now described as having dark-tinted windows and one burned-out headlight.

