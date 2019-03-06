6 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Surf Scoter, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Our later-than-usual look at highlights for your Sunday, all from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

GENDER WORKSHOP: 1 pm at Admiral Church – details here. (4320 SW Hill)

COMMUNITEA: Tickets are sold out, so this is just a reminder if you’re going! WestSide Baby‘s annual tea benefit at the Sheraton downtown is today – 1 pm social hour, 2 pm program. (1400 6th Ave.)

THE REPLACEMENT PARTS: Live music 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. Come sing and play! Or – watch and listen. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

NEW TIME! The Triangular Jazztet is now playing 8-10 pm Sundays at The Alley in The Junction. 21+. (4509 California SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … by browsing our complete calendar.