YOU CAN HELP! Show WestSide Baby some post-snow Valentine’s love

(Photos provided by WestSide Baby, showing their White Center HQ)

The snow has affected us all in a variety of ways … especially people in need and the nonprofits who serve them. Here are two ways you can help one local nonprofit, WestSide Baby, get back up to speed:

WestSide Baby provides essential items to local families in need. We have been closed for 6 days in the past two weeks. This means volunteers, staff (mostly) and donations have not been able to get to us. At the same time, the children and families we serve are also experiencing this horrendous weather, shut in time, lost wages and the diapers continue to be needed! (Letter from Executive Director Nancy Woodland here.)

Please consider sending diapers to help the families inevitably hit hard by lost wages or donate $$ now and we will do that for you.

And please volunteer to help us fill orders for families!

Thursday: Valentine’s Day/Night Out February 14 11 am-8 pm

Saturday: Special additional hours 1-4 pm

Monday: Presidents Day 10-1 (possibly longer if interest)

Please email Volunteer@Westsidebaby.org if you are interested. It’s also super helpful if you fill out this application. If you are sending minors age 14-17, without an adult, they need to fill out a Minor Consent Form.

Although parking on the street is still a bit of a challenge (4×4 vehicles fine), we have shoveled out the parking lot; we invite anyone 9-99 yrs old who wants to volunteer to come!