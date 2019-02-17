YOU CAN HELP! Become an Urban Nature Guide

(Recent Lincoln Park sunset scene photographed by Jonathan Shipley)

So much natural beauty in West Seattle – particularly in our parks. Want to help others learn about and enjoy it? This opportunity is for you!

Seattle Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for our Seattle Urban Nature Guide program. Up to 50 applicants will be accepted into this unique program that includes training on how to be a naturalist and interpret the natural environment of the Pacific Northwest.

The program is entirely free, and those accepted into the program make a one-year commitment Training, includes 5 weeks of classes and outdoor instruction in which new volunteers learn naturalist programming and the natural and cultural history of the Puget Sound area. Higher priority will be given to volunteers interested in guiding school programs in West Seattle.

Volunteers will have access to an excellent natural-history library, develop and hone communication, public speaking and group management techniques; and promote conservation and stewardship of natural resources.

“The people who enter this program have a chance to share fun, fellowship and community with others who enjoy nature and appreciate parks,” said professional Seattle Parks and Recreation Naturalist Penny Rose, who oversees the program.

Volunteers who complete the training are then asked to commit to at least one year of volunteering, including guiding 8 programs for school groups or public programs. Continuing education is offered throughout each year.

Successful applicants will enjoy working with children and the public, have the physical ability to lead group walks over rough terrain, feel comfortable working outdoors and would enjoy volunteering in West Seattle at Camp Long, Longfellow Creek or other parklands.

Applications for the volunteer program are due on Thursday, March 21st. Training begins at the end of March and continues through April.

For more information, and for a complete application packet, please visit our website, or contact Penny Rose at penny.rose@seattle.gov.