UPDATE: Why Gatewood Elementary ‘sheltered in place’ for a short time this morning

February 25, 2019 9:34 am
 |   Crime | Gatewood | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

ORIGINAL REPORT, 9:34 AM: Thanks for the tips. Gatewood Elementary briefly sheltered in place this morning – it was over before we even could confirm it, and now we have details. Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson tells WSB, “Around 7:45 am today, a crossing guard was parking her car in the school parking lot. A woman jumped in and said she had a gun. The crossing guard jumped out, the woman who made the threat took off in the car. Police came and took a report. Just as a precaution, the school was put into shelter-in-place (a step below “lockdown”) as the students and staff were arriving to school. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 8:10 am.” We’re following up with police.

11:56 AM: As is sometimes the case, now that some investigation has ensued, the story is different. The case number finally appeared, categorized as “harassment/threats,” so SPD media relations was able to look it up for us. The car was NOT taken, they say; a woman did threaten to take the car, the victim ran away in fear for her safety, and at some point the person who threatened her left the area and was not found.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Why Gatewood Elementary 'sheltered in place' for a short time this morning"

  • sam-c February 25, 2019 (10:11 am)
    Wow, that sound scary.  Glad that the crossing guard was not physically harmed.

  • M February 25, 2019 (10:32 am)
    What streets did this car hacking occur? 

  • just wondering February 25, 2019 (10:47 am)
    Did they find the stolen car?

    • WSB February 25, 2019 (10:50 am)
      I don’t have any followup info from police yet (I don’t have the incident # and without it, media relations hasn’t turned up anything so far). I’ll add whatever I get whenever it’s available.

  • WS resident February 25, 2019 (11:54 am)
    I am glad the crossing guard was not injured as well – scary.  I’ll be interested if the police can find this thief. Great job by the Gatewood Principal for getting a shelter in place set up so quickly as the students, parents and staff were arriving. 

  • WSB February 25, 2019 (12:01 pm)
    Turns out the car was NOT stolen, according to police. Update added above.

