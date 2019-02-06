West Seattle Wednesday: Today/tonight’s highlights, and a weather-related request

(Photo by Mary Burki – hummingbirds crowding a feeder)

First, the request, since we’re still in wintry weather and more is expected: If you cancel/postpone an event, please let us know – even if it’s not on our calendar! – so we can help get the word out. Tens of thousands of West Seattleites are checking WSB for weather-related information, as it’s a central, visible-to-all, no-membership-required hub. Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/call our 24/7 hotline – 206-293-6302 – thanks!

Now, from our calendar (where you’ll find the full list), three notes for today/tonight:

LUNAR NEW YEAR @ HIAWATHA: 2:30 pm tweens/teens party at Hiawatha Community Center. (2700 California SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm, upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Scheduled guests are Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold; see the agenda here. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), no cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)