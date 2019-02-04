WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowy sunset, and what’s next

A colorful end to a day blanketed in white. No new weather alerts currently but the temperature could be in the upper teens by morning, according to the updated forecast.
You’ve probably heard talk that more snow might be on the way later in the week. The newest National Weather Service “forecast discussion” says it’s too soon to say for sure but it’s not likely before Friday.
But in the short run, two sunny days are expected – so we might see more scenes like these. First: Our Tuesday weather/traffic/transit/schools/etc. watch will get going by 5 am.
