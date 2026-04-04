WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Today’s egg-hunt lineup, plus 36 other notes

(Rainbow photographed this past Thursday by Jerry Simmons)

We start today’s highlights with the Saturday egg hunts:

DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am, presented by Seattle Parks

HIGH POINT COMMUNITY CENTER (6920 34th SW), 10 am, presented by Seattle Parks

NO LINCOLN PARK EGG HUNT: Here’s the explanation, in case you didn’t see the story when we published it

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY PLAYGROUND (1012 SW Trenton), with Bethany West Seattle and community partners, 11:30 am

OUNCES (3809 Delridge Way SW), with egg hunts plus a visit from real bunnies, noon-5 pm, details and schedule in our calendar listing

(added – thanks for the tip) ROXHILL PARK (29 SW and SW Barton), presented by Trueliving Church, noon-2 pm

Now the other Saturday highlights, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Here’s our list of what’s planned at local churches we’ve heard from.

PASSOVER CONTINUES … through Thursday (April 9).

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Get a calming start to your weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS’ SKI AND BOAT SWAP: As snow season ends and water season begins, you can shop for gear deals at today’s swap, 10 am-5 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am, sing to classics with Trent Von from C89.5: Brunch, Mimosas and Sing-along. Table Reservation includes a Brunch Buffet! (2306 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back to 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group resumes today – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: First one of the season! 11 am, leaving from the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens).

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm, no appointment needed, with United Way and West Seattle Food Bank at WS Community Resource Center (6516 35th SW).

PRINCESS ANGELINE SPRING TEA: 11 am-1 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COMMUNITY WORKOUT CLASS: Monthly event, 11:30 am at CrossFit West Seattle (4200 SW Admiral Way) with coach Denise Griffith.

WSHS BASEBALL AT T-MOBILE PARK: As previewed here, it’s free to watch West Seattle High School face Issaquah HS at noon in the Mariners‘ annual High School Classic at T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Avenue S.)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

OPEN HOUSE AND PLANT ADOPTION: Visit Life in the Body (3850 Delridge Way SW) noon-3 pm to learn about the studio and adopt house plants.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VIETNAMESE HERITAGE CELEBRATION: 1-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard), all welcome.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

CELLO RECITAL: 2 pm at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), all welcome to come see and hear local music students. Free.

LEARN ABOUT CONTAINER GARDENING: 2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SINGING RESISTANCE: 3 pm “gathering to sing and connect,” at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) and a nearby park.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL Sustainable Music Northwest presents Cecil Moses and the SG’s at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 3-6 pm, free, all ages.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Circle of Songs monthly unplugged event. Free, all ages.

‘SOUND OF MUSIC’: Opening weekend continues for the West Seattle High School production, 7 pm curtain. (3000 California SW)

MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), live music with Justin DePaola. No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Hope’s Birthday: AAIIEE, Insect Man, Loud Flower at Tim’s in White Center, 7 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Soma, Divorced Horses, Anona, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM’S ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND: 9 pm, DJ Mr. Moon himself, with the tunes tonight. (4547 California SW)

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing karaoke with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!