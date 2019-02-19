West Seattle scene: Commercial crew @ Thriftway

That’s the scene we found inside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) at midday today after a reader texted us wondering about that video crew. We learned at the store that they were shooting a commercial for a flavored water called Hint – and after noting that Hint is based in San Francisco, we sent an inquiry wondering what led to the choice of location. Here’s the reply we received from Katherine at Hint:

We are excited as it will be our first commercial for Hint Kids. Why Seattle? Well who wouldn’t love to be in Seattle? ;-)

Actually the production company we are working with is based in Seattle and were able to source locations in their area for our commercial. They will be coming down here tomorrow to finish up the non-grocery store portion at our corporate offices in San Francisco.

I hope your readers will enjoy spotting their favorite store when the ad runs…they will have the inside scoop.