VIDEO: What city, county, state leaders said about the storm at Monday briefing

February 11, 2019 1:00 pm
In case you didn’t get to watch it live – that’s archived Seattle Channel video of this morning’s storm-response briefing led by Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Governor Jay Inslee, along with a variety of city department heads and others. As Constantine noted toward the end of the 43-minute briefing, what’s most unusual about the current situation is that while we deal with snow days at least once a year, this is the first time in a long time we’ve had to deal with a snow WEEK. A few points we noted:

Trash/recycling – SPU director Mami Hara reiterated that whenever they’re able to resume pickups, they’ll get to Monday customers first; yesterday they managed some emergency pickups for hospitals. Transfer stations are open if you have any way of getting there.

Metro – Constantine says he has not decided yet on whether the Emergency Snow Network reduced-service plan will continue into Wednesday; he said mechanics have a lot of bus repairs to catch up on

Schools – Inslee was asked if he’s able to take action that would keep all these missed school days from having to be made up. He said the Supt. of Public Instruction would have to look into that.

Roads – Durkan said they have lots of salt on hand and even have shared some with neighboring jurisdictions in need.

Many other topics were addressed (yes, even the sidewalk-clearing issue) – see for yourself above.

10 Replies to "VIDEO: What city, county, state leaders said about the storm at Monday briefing"

  • Treehugger February 11, 2019 (2:14 pm)
    Why hasn’t Seattle Parks done any snow removal on Alki MUP? Then the city requires you to shovel your sidewalks. A lot of people get their daily exercise on this trail.

    • J February 11, 2019 (2:20 pm)
      Priorities. 

  • West Seattle Hipster February 11, 2019 (2:25 pm)
    After shoveling the sidewalk for the 4th time today,  I printed and laminated some signs that state “DANGER – SIDEWALK CLOSED”.” And zip tied them to large orange cones.  That seems to have taken care of the issue.  Since I am responsible for the sidewalk in front of my house, I feel it is unsafe and should be temporarily closed.

    • Rumbles February 11, 2019 (3:21 pm)
      Seriously?  Sorry, but that is so stupid.  

  • Community Member February 11, 2019 (2:31 pm)
    Treehugger, did you watch the press release? I think they were pretty clear about how they are proceeding.I loved Inslee’s take/tone on shoveling sidewalks! That’s uplifting leadership.

  • B February 11, 2019 (2:46 pm)
    Any updates on SPS for tomorrow?

    • WSB February 11, 2019 (2:51 pm)
      Only school decision for tomorrow among those we monitor (or get tips from kind parents) is Kennedy Catholic HS in Burien, which has already decided to be closed tomorrow.

      • B February 11, 2019 (3:02 pm)
        Thanks! 

  • Lucia February 11, 2019 (3:35 pm)
    Hipster, I’m with you all the way. I’ll be trying that. 

