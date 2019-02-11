VIDEO: What city, county, state leaders said about the storm at Monday briefing

In case you didn’t get to watch it live – that’s archived Seattle Channel video of this morning’s storm-response briefing led by Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Governor Jay Inslee, along with a variety of city department heads and others. As Constantine noted toward the end of the 43-minute briefing, what’s most unusual about the current situation is that while we deal with snow days at least once a year, this is the first time in a long time we’ve had to deal with a snow WEEK. A few points we noted:

Trash/recycling – SPU director Mami Hara reiterated that whenever they’re able to resume pickups, they’ll get to Monday customers first; yesterday they managed some emergency pickups for hospitals. Transfer stations are open if you have any way of getting there.

Metro – Constantine says he has not decided yet on whether the Emergency Snow Network reduced-service plan will continue into Wednesday; he said mechanics have a lot of bus repairs to catch up on

Schools – Inslee was asked if he’s able to take action that would keep all these missed school days from having to be made up. He said the Supt. of Public Instruction would have to look into that.

Roads – Durkan said they have lots of salt on hand and even have shared some with neighboring jurisdictions in need.

Many other topics were addressed (yes, even the sidewalk-clearing issue) – see for yourself above.