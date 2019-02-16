VIDEO: Guster packs Easy Street Records for in-store show

Story and photos/video by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

It was a full house at at Easy Street Records on Saturday night for a free in-store performance by Guster.

The band, formed in Boston in 1991, is touring in support of their new album “Look Alive.” Their appearance featured a 30-minute set and a meet-and-greet autograph session with fans, before the band headed downtown for a sold-out show at the Showbox.

Singer and guitarist Ryan Miller thanked fans for their support, noting that the band had previously played at the Easy Street location in Queen Anne (closed in 2013) many years ago, but it was their first time at the West Seattle store.

Here’s a snippet of video from the performance:

Next up on Easy Street’s in-store calendar: Cold Soda, 7 pm next Saturday (February 23).