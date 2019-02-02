West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Aerial and underground views from Tunnel to Viaduct 8K

February 2, 2019 10:31 pm
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | Highway 99 tunnel | West Seattle news

That’s WSDOT drone video of the run/walk that started this day of tunnel/viaduct festivities – with 29,000 participants. We also have three views from inside the tunnel, courtesy of Vy Duong:

Note the signage including the new name of the Mariners’ home (as also seen in above-ground signage we showed in our first report on the dedication ceremony that started just as the run/walk was ending). And here’s Vy’s view as the run/walk reached the tunnel’s south end:

And some of the bicycle officers who were in view at multiple sites throughout the day :

We saw them at the ribboncutting, too, after they escorted runners/walkers out:

Speaking of bicycles – Sunday morning, 12,000 people are registered to ride through the tunnel and on the viaduct, in a sold-out event that is the last component of the celebration weekend before WSDOT goes through final steps to get the tunnel open by early Monday morning.

  • GWS February 2, 2019 (10:51 pm)
    I took the Water Taxi over to the event, walked through the tunnel and walked the viaduct from Battery St to Seneca.  Kudos to the planners of the events as they seemed to have pulled it off without a hitch even though it was very crowded throughout the afternoon.  It sure looked like almost everyone was having a great time.

