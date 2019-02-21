TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; new 99 exit ramp’s third morning

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:27 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents reported in our area so far.
Has anyone else noticed that buses are not using the bus lane at the top of the new NB 99 off ramp at Dearborn? It’s turning into a bottleneck even on light traffic days like today.
