Southwest Design Review Board gives its final OK to 9201 Delridge Way SW storage facility

(Rendering by Caron Architecture)

The four-story storage facility planned for an auto-shop site at 9201 Delridge Way SW won Southwest Design Review Board approval last night. It was the project’s second and final review, one year after its first. (See the “design packet” here.) The board approved a zoning exception to allow fewer windows along the 20th SW side. The architects (from Caron Architecture) told the board that they had met recently with community advocate Kim Barnes as well as the Southwest Precinct‘s crime-prevention specialist Jennifer Danner, so the revised proposal incorporates neighborhood suggestions and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles.

Traffic and pedestrian-safety issues came up several times, with suggestions including a right-turn-only sign for vehicles leaving the alley, as well as a crosswalk in the area. That’s outside the purview of Design Review but city planners can include it in their review of the project; Barnes noted that it’s being pursued through a city grant fund.

Also separate from the design discussion, neighbors still had concerns about the site currently drawing loiterers as well as currently holding an abandoned car and a pile of tires; a city inspector will be called out to check on that.

Besides the windows, other conditions of design approval include more-consistent lighting around the building’s perimeter, a barrier and shrubbery to more safely route foot traffic, and followup on how the building’s “green walls” will be irrigated.