SNOW AFTERMATH: West Seattle trash/recycling pickup info, including clarification for Monday customers

We can attest to Waste Management trucks being back out in West Seattle neighborhoods today – we saw that one in Upper Fauntleroy, and another on Avalon just north of Luna Park. Seattle Public Utilities said again today that their plan is to pick up on a day-delayed basis for the rest of the week, and Monday customers can put out double next Monday. So, a few Monday customers asked us, what about recycling, since that otherwise wouldn’t be picked up again until February 18th – will they send recycling trucks around next Monday? We took the question to SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register, who replied:

SPU will attempt to collect the missed recycling from Feb 4 on Monday Feb 11. However, this requires substantial extra trucks and drivers for this unscheduled recycle pickup, so we can’t guarantee we will collect it all. And then additional snow on Friday could, unfortunately, impact access on Monday.

If you weren’t around for the long-running snow event in 2008 – that one led to enough problems, there were even City Council hearings.