West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

34℉

SNOW AFTERMATH: West Seattle trash/recycling pickup info, including clarification for Monday customers

February 6, 2019 1:18 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

We can attest to Waste Management trucks being back out in West Seattle neighborhoods today – we saw that one in Upper Fauntleroy, and another on Avalon just north of Luna Park. Seattle Public Utilities said again today that their plan is to pick up on a day-delayed basis for the rest of the week, and Monday customers can put out double next Monday. So, a few Monday customers asked us, what about recycling, since that otherwise wouldn’t be picked up again until February 18th – will they send recycling trucks around next Monday? We took the question to SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register, who replied:

SPU will attempt to collect the missed recycling from Feb 4 on Monday Feb 11. However, this requires substantial extra trucks and drivers for this unscheduled recycle pickup, so we can’t guarantee we will collect it all. And then additional snow on Friday could, unfortunately, impact access on Monday.

If you weren’t around for the long-running snow event in 2008 – that one led to enough problems, there were even City Council hearings.

Share This

8 Replies to "SNOW AFTERMATH: West Seattle trash/recycling pickup info, including clarification for Monday customers"

  • Joe February 6, 2019 (1:22 pm)
    Reply

    Was 2008 the year that got nickels unelected because of plowgate, spinning seattle city hall into its current poltical orbit? (I mean that in a bad way)

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (1:27 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, it was. I forever regret that we could not get to the briefing downtown at which some reporter asked him to grade the city’s response to the storm and he said “B.” Months later, he was ousted in the mayoral primary, and the general-election matchup was Mike McGinn vs. Joe Mallahan.

  • mnw February 6, 2019 (1:41 pm)
    Reply

    If the storm this weekend is as big as they are suggesting, I would not be surprised if us Monday SPU customers miss ANOTHER pick up. 

  • NoMoreSpace February 6, 2019 (2:37 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like recycling will be going in garbage if they don’t pick it up next Monday.  Not sure what other choice there is…

    • KBear February 6, 2019 (3:18 pm)
      Reply

      You are always allowed to put out as much recycling as you want, and it can go in any container, as long as it’s separated. There’s no excuse for putting it in the garbage. That’s just laziness. 

      • ACG February 6, 2019 (3:52 pm)
        Reply

        Perhaps the previous commenter is referring to the fact that their recycling bin is full and they have no other place to put it. You’re right, you can set out as much recycling as you want on pick up day- but the logistics of where to put another two weeks of recyclables while waiting for the next pick up date might be an issue for some. 

  • Paul February 6, 2019 (2:38 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know if we will be able to put out extra garbage without charge due to the cancelled pick up, if we were scheduled for the Feb. 4 pick up?

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (3:16 pm)
      Reply

      It says so in the SPU post I link to above.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.