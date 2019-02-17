REMINDER: Both King County Water Taxi routes in service on Presidents Day

(WSB photo: San Juan Clipper on West Seattle Water Taxi run at Seacrest last Wednesday)

If you’re still catching up post-snow, here’s a reminder for tomorrow, from the King County Water Taxi:

This coming Monday, February 18, both the West Seattle and Vashon Island Water Taxis will be in service on the Presidents Day holiday. The Vashon route will be operating its normal commuter schedule and the West Seattle route will be operating its enhanced SR-99 (transition) schedule. Please check the King County Water Taxi website for scheduled departure times.

Expanded service during the SR 99 closure will remain through March 27: The West Seattle Water Taxi expanded service has departures every 20 minutes during peak commute times and is offering midday service. There is still a lot of capacity on each and every sailing, plus room on free shuttle routes 773 and 775, room on Ride2 on-demand shuttles, and 100 – 200 free spaces still available daily at the Pier 2 parking lot across from 7-Eleven on Harbor Avenue. Vessels depart the dock at the departure time, so riders are advised to allow time to board the vessel.