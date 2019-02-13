West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

PARKS & POOL: City plan for West Seattle facilities today

February 13, 2019 12:47 pm
Looking for something to do in the hours ahead? Here are the announced plans for Seattle Parks facilities in West Seattle:

Southwest Pool – via email:

The Seattle Parks Department has again made the decision to operate on a limited schedule due to snow and challenging road conditions. Swim lessons and all evening programs are cancelled. Swim lesson participants will receive a credit on their Parks account for the missed lesson.

Consider coming in to swim today. A workout for the adults or a Public Swim this afternoon for the kids. (Children under 6 or under 48 inches need to have an adult in the water with them.)

o (Now until) 1:30 Adult Swim
o 1:30-2:30 Water Exercise
o 2:30- 4:30 Public Swim
o 4:30-6:30 Lap Swim

(Regular admission fees apply)

Community centers are open for drop-in activities – Hiawatha, South Park, High Point, Delridge, Alki until 6 pm.

West Seattle Golf Course – “closed for golf but are open for sledding and snow play.”

Camp Long visitor center – open until 3 pm.

As for what’s closed/canceled, see the Parks update here.

