CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School athletes celebrate National Signing Day

As athletic director Corey Sorenson (above left) noted while these four West Seattle High School seniors celebrated their college commitments on National Signing Day, all have made school history: Ally Veenhuizen with the first WSHS girls’ soccer team to go to state:

She’ll play at Seattle Pacific University.

Chloe Cunliffe, track and field athlete, is a state recordholder:

She’s headed for Washington State University, as is Grace Sarver:

Grace and her basketball teammates finished third in the state last year – among them, Kelsey Lenzie:

Kelsey will play at University of Portland.

P.S. The center chair at the table in our top photo was in honor of another Wildcat senior who’s college-bound, Abdullahi Mohamed, who’ll play basketball at Eastern Washington University.