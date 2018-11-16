VIDEO: West Seattle High School celebration as Abdullahi Mohamed signs letter of intent

A celebration at West Seattle High School tonight as another of its senior basketball stars signed a letter of intent for college – Abdullahi Mohamed is going to Eastern Washington University. Teammates and other schoolmates watched and applauded the brief ceremony, as did the player’s family.

Abdullahi thanked everyone for their support:

His mom Burhan Farah also expressed gratitude, and pride:

Abdullahi and his teammates, with head coach Keffrey Fazio (below left with Abdullahi and his mom), will hit the court next weekend in a preseason jamboree at Chief Sealth International High School.

The Wildcats’ first home game is Saturday, November 30th, vs. Ballard.