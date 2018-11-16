West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: West Seattle High School celebration as Abdullahi Mohamed signs letter of intent

November 16, 2018 11:56 pm
A celebration at West Seattle High School tonight as another of its senior basketball stars signed a letter of intent for college – Abdullahi Mohamed is going to Eastern Washington University. Teammates and other schoolmates watched and applauded the brief ceremony, as did the player’s family.

Abdullahi thanked everyone for their support:

His mom Burhan Farah also expressed gratitude, and pride:

Abdullahi and his teammates, with head coach Keffrey Fazio (below left with Abdullahi and his mom), will hit the court next weekend in a preseason jamboree at Chief Sealth International High School.

The Wildcats’ first home game is Saturday, November 30th, vs. Ballard.

  • Ben November 17, 2018 (1:04 am)
    Aside from being a fantastic athlete, Abdullahi is just an amazing young man. His intellect, confidence, respect for others, and commitment to his family are just as great. An outstanding member of our community! Congratulations Abdullahi! 

