CONGRATULATIONS! Local soccer team wins Founders Cup

Congratulations to those young women and their coaches for a prestigious soccer championship! The announcement and photo were sent after their Sunday championship-match win over Bainbridge, 1-0:

A local soccer team, HSA Select G05 – Foulk, comprised of athletes from West Seattle to Burien / Normandy Park, won the GU-14 Founders Cup! They finished first in group play and then won a quarter-final 1-0, semi-final 2-1 and final 1-0. They gave up a total of 3 goals during the tournament and scored 20 goals, with almost all players notching a goal!

In addition to winning the cup, the GU-14 age group is also awarded the Karl Grosch Girls U14 Founders Cup trophy (the one on the left in the photo), named in memory of WA soccer pioneer Karl Grosch, who championed Girls Soccer in Washington in 1972. This trophy is kept by Washington Youth Soccer and HSA Select G05 – Foulk will be listed as the 2019 Champions!