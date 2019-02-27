West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls open state-championships play with a victory

February 27, 2019 3:34 pm
An almost-down-to-the-wire victory for the West Seattle High School girls in their must-win opening game at the state 3A championships – they just beat Arlington, 50-45 at the Tacoma Dome. They were up by just 1 with less than a minute and a half ago, but fought to widen the margin and net the win. More details, plus photos, later. Here’s a highlight from the last minute before halftime:

Next up for the girls – Mt. Spokane, 2 pm Thursday, also at the T-Dome, which is where the WSHS boys start their state-tournament play tonight at 9 vs. Capital.

