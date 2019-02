The West Seattle High School boys’ basketball team has advanced to the district semifinals after Friday night’s overtime win over Mercer Island. Playing at Sammamish HS, the Wildcats came from behind to defeat MIHS 50-44. Next up for head coach Keffrey Fazio and his team, Ingraham HS at 5 pm Saturday, also at Sammamish HS (100 140th Ave. SE, Bellevue).