7 for your post-snow West Seattle Friday!

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

As things continue returning to something resembling normal, post-snow, here are the calendar highlights for today/tonight – reasons to go out!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: This afternoon’s movie at the Senior Center of West Seattle is “The Fisher King” (1991), 1 pm, $1 members/$2 nonmembers, free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls and boys teams both have district-tournament games today – girls vs. Holy Names Academy, 4 pm at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle); boys vs. Mercer Island HS, 8:15 pm at Sammamish HS. (100 140th Ave SE, Bellevue)

DINE OUT FOR SANISLO: They’re calling it the “Valentine Do-Over,” but really, who needs an excuse? Just go to 2 Fingers Social in South Delridge 5-10 pm and part of your dinner tab will go to the Sanislo Elementary PTA. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

BERD & LYLE: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND – THE MUSICAL’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new show, directed by Harry Turpin, with Faith Bennett Russell serving as Artistic and Cultural Adviser. 7:30 pm curtain at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

3 BANDS: Black Planes, Sweet Jesus, Floored Faces at The Skylark, 8 pm. $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CAVEMAN EGO & DUST MICE: “Eclectic double bill” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, $6 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Have a great Friday!