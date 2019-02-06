6 possibilities for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Another “snowbird”! Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Greg Harrington)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘NEVER AGAIN IS NOW’: Day of Remembrance events at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 10:30 am panel discussion, noon keynote speech by Mark Mitsui, president of Portland CC. All welcome. At Brockey Center on the south side of campus. (6000 16th SW)

ENVISIONING SEATTLE’S SMALL-LOT ZONING FUTURE: 5:30 pm at Southwest Library, with local architect Matt Hutchins:

Seattle is going to change thousands of residential lots from “Single Family” to “Residential Small Lot” (RSL) as part of the MHA zoning reform. The rules covering RSL designations have been rewritten, and there are many questions about how it will affect our neighborhoods such as South Park, Highland Park, and the Junctions.

All welcome for a discussion of those questions and more. (9010 35th SW)

NAVIGATION TEAM @ CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: As previewed here on Sunday, city Navigation Team members including Sgt. Eric Zerr are the scheduled guests at tonight’s 7 pm meeting of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. At the Southwest Precinct, whose leadership will be there as always with local crime/safety updates. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

ADVOCACY FOR BIRDS AND CLIMATE – WHAT YOU CAN DO: 7 pm lecture at Senior Center of West Seattle. Registration required – details here. (4217 SW Oregon)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians welcome at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

PARLIAMENTALITY PRESENTS: “A night of groove-driven adventures,” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

