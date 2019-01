If you’ve noticed the lights-and-sirens police response – here’s what officers are investigating, according to radio communication: A reported carjacking. The victim says the suspects are acquaintances to whom she was giving a ride when they pushed her out of the vehicle around 29th SW and SW Findlay and took it. The vehicle is described as a white 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, license plate starting with BDS – if you see it, call 911.