UPDATE: Water-rescue response for boat in trouble off Cormorant Cove Park

4:47 PM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed to the 3700 block of Beach Drive SW (with some units on standby for Don Armeni), where a 30-foot boat is reported to be in trouble. Police and Coast Guard have already been dealing with it, but now SFD’s being sent too.

4:59 PM: Most of the responding units are being dismissed. Some are remaining to help get the boat safely away from the shore.

5:17 PM: Adding a reader-contributed photo (thank you!).

6:34 PM: And one more – this one’s from Keith: