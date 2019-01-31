West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue response for boat in trouble off Cormorant Cove Park

January 31, 2019 4:47 pm
4:47 PM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed to the 3700 block of Beach Drive SW (with some units on standby for Don Armeni), where a 30-foot boat is reported to be in trouble. Police and Coast Guard have already been dealing with it, but now SFD’s being sent too.

4:59 PM: Most of the responding units are being dismissed. Some are remaining to help get the boat safely away from the shore.

5:17 PM: Adding a reader-contributed photo (thank you!).

6:34 PM: And one more – this one’s from Keith:

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response for boat in trouble off Cormorant Cove Park"

  • Huckleberry2002 January 31, 2019 (4:56 pm)
    SPD Twitter says “Firefighters and fireboat responding to the water near the 3700 Blk. of Beach Dr. SW for a 30-foot boat without power hitting seawall. Crews investigating.” at 4:44 pm

    • WSB January 31, 2019 (5:05 pm)
      Yes, we saw that. However, that’s not how it’s played out via SFD and SPD radio. The address they’ve broadcast is the Harbor West condos on pilings next to Cormorant Cove and they’ve described rocks rather than a seawall. Unfortunately we can’t get down there right now for a photo.

  • Lola January 31, 2019 (5:14 pm)
    I just went by.  All of the units Firetrucks, Medic One are at the condo’s.  Coast Guard or police boats out in the water several yards down just at the start of the Rocky Beach.  Everyone looks fine.  There was a raft with a man trying to start the motor but he was close to the police boats. This was at 5:00 PM

    • WSB January 31, 2019 (5:15 pm)
      Thanks. No injuries reported. Someone has just sent a photo and I’m adding

  • Rhonda Porter January 31, 2019 (5:47 pm)
    We called this in around 3:30 today. We could  ot tell at the time if there was someone aboard or not. It just seemed odd. 

