West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

41℉

VIDEO: Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda starts tour with West Seattle stops

January 12, 2019 6:52 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

That chat with West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford was one of the stops for City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda on a visit to West Seattle on Friday, as she launched a half-year tour of the seven council districts, starting here in D-1. She is one of two at-large councilmembers, elected to citywide Position 8 a little over a year ago. We asked her for a quick description of the tour’s start:

She has more West Seattle stops planned on Friday, January 25th, including the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and 2:30-4:30 pm “coffee/office hours” to meet constituents at a TBA location.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda starts tour with West Seattle stops"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.