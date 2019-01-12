VIADOOM UPDATES: First day of #Realign99

Notes from the first day of the Highway 99 viaduct-to-tunnel-transition closure:

(WSDOT photo)

VIADUCT RAMP DEMOLITION: WSDOT keeps stressing that this is NOT the start of the full demolition – that six-month process won’t launch until next month (with some of the debris to be used in the Battery Street Tunnel decommissioning). But the ramp to the remaining elevated Viaduct is coming down this weekend, to clear the way for the intersection that will be used by (among others) West Seattleites getting off NB 99 to head into downtown.

WSDOT’S UPDATE: That demolition work comprises most of the update posted by WSDOT, which also notes that traffic and transit were “similar to average weekend conditions.”

METRO’S NEW ROUTES: Remember that the closure means new routes for the buses that previously traveled the Viaduct, and that started last night. The maps are here and here (that last one shows the “interim” pathways that buses then will use for up to a year after the tunnel opens).

WATER TAXI’S EXTRA BOAT: As we reported last night, the San Juan Clipper will join the Doc Maynard on the West Seattle Water Taxi run. The Water Taxi is NOT running on weekends (though the county has said the “celebration” weekend February 2-3 will be an exception), but Jennie spotted the SJ Clipper at Seacrest today:

Here again is the which-vessel-on-which-run is planned starting Monday:

And the extra-parking info (among other details for water-taxi riders) is available here.

ANOTHER LOOK AT THE PARTY: In addition to the helicopter video we featured last night, here’s a bit of video of what it was like in the midst of the final cruise, linked in a WSB comment by Mike Russell:

Regional media reports people were walking on the viaduct at sunset tonight. Remember, an official chance to say goodbye is coming up the first weekend of February, just before the tunnel’s expected opening – info here.

TRAFFIC WATCH: Quiet today but we’re continuing to watch the outbound and inbound routes. If you encounter an incident we haven’t reported yet, please alert us at 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely/legally (after calling it in to authorities if they’re not on scene yet). And our collection of SDOT/WSDOT traffic cameras is here.