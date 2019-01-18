West Seattle, Washington

18 Friday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday AM watch, fifth post-Viaduct weekday

January 18, 2019 5:30 am
|      10 COMMENTS
5:30 AM: Good morning! So far the problems are NOT in our area.

5:45 AM – LOOKING AHEAD: Reminders while things are quiet – Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School’s out, and most government offices/facilities are closed. Metro plans “reduced weekday” service.

5:48 AM: SDOT reports “Rail crossing delays at 2nd Ave and S Spokane St, blocking all EB and WB lanes.” (This is the first such alert we’ve seen – following the Wednesday train trouble.)

6:11 AM: Monitoring police radio, there are various train-related problems including a track-crossing arm STUCK DOWN ON WESTBOUND SIDE of Spokane St. around 2nd. Needs repair. That won’t be soon. Also word of a train on tracks at 6th/Spokane. Overall, just avoid surface Spokane for now!

6:20 AM: Arm problem may be fixed but train traffic hasn’t passed. … Our crew is off to the Water Taxi dock to see how things are going there this Friday morning. Weather-wise, a lot like Thursday so far.

6:40 AM: Bridge is busy as has been the case every day this first post-Viaduct week. (Here’s the point-in-time screengrab.)

6:46 AM: Train traffic on lower Spokane has cleared again.

6:55 AM: And … another train. … At the Water Taxi dock, they tell us it’s been a “light morning,” at least compared to earlier in the week. 75 passengers on the most-recent sailing.

7:10 AM: 59 on the sailing after that. And YET MORE trouble on lower Spokane, this time at 11th/Spokane just off the low bridge a crash – we took this from the city webcam:

(Fully blocking there, as of a few minutes later.)

7:20 AM: We have clarified with King County – there IS Water Taxi service (West Seattle AND Vashon) on Monday even though King Day would otherwise be a holiday.

7:35 AM: The crash east of the low bridge is still blocking. … Water Taxi volume’s up a bit – 110 is the latest sailing’s count.

Again, there IS WT service on Monday.

7:50 AM: Still working to clear the crash east of the low bridge. SDOT’s Incident Response Team is there. Screengrab:

7:55 AM: SDOT tweets that “the westbound lane and one eastbound lane” have reopened there.

10 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday AM watch, fifth post-Viaduct weekday"

  • Leelee January 18, 2019 (6:44 am)
    Reply

    How is the low bridge?

    • WSB January 18, 2019 (6:52 am)
      Reply

      No problems aside from the busy morning on the train tracks once you get past East Marginal. If you’re turning onto East Marginal (or Harbor Island) you should be OK. No maritime openings so far.

  • Matthew January 18, 2019 (7:10 am)
    Reply

    Accident on Spokane street on harbor island. Looks bad and emergency vehicles will be there shortly. 

    • WSB January 18, 2019 (7:15 am)
      Reply

      Got that! Thank you! Not major injuries reported so far. But lower Spokane has just been the trouble magnet all morning,

      • Ernie January 18, 2019 (7:46 am)
        Reply

        Just passed by this wreck, eastbound traffic is being routed around it on the road right in front of the marina, couldn’t tell what westbound was doing, but they should be able to stay right and then take the u-turn route to get back on the low bridge. Quote a mess, aid car was still at the scene. 

        • WSB January 18, 2019 (7:49 am)
          Reply

          Luckily there’s a really clear SDOT webcam on this one. SFD has cleared, SDOT’s Incident Response Team is there now.

  • newnative January 18, 2019 (7:21 am)
    Reply

    I almost opted for the bus today. After reading about the train troubles i kept with the water taxi (7:25) and i am glad i did. 

  • brian January 18, 2019 (7:24 am)
    Reply

    Train tracks @ Lander (between 1st & 3rd Aves), track-crossing arm on STUCK DOWN ON EAST SIDE of tracks.  This was stuck yesterday late afternoon as well.

  • Austin January 18, 2019 (7:48 am)
    Reply

    I had another good commute on the ~6:20AM C Line, with no delays and an easy transfer to get over to lower Queen Anne. Under an hour door-to-door.   Nothing Doomy about this week for me, despite having to get up earlier than before the closure. 

  • Ajs January 18, 2019 (7:56 am)
    Reply

    Comen back from down town on the c line the past few days at 4pm. It takes a different way every day and it takes an hour to get to west Seattle.

